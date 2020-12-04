SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs SA at Newlands, Cape Town: The first ODI between South Africa and England will be played today at Newlands, Cape Town. The tourists are high on confidence after a 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding T20I series. The hosts, on the other hand, will be itching to give it back in the longer format which is also a three-match series. South Africa have rested the experienced Faf du Plessis for the ODIs.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between South Africa and England will take place at 4 PM (IST) – December 4.

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

SA vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Joe Root (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

SA: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs ENG Full Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, JJ Smuts, Junior Dala, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman, Beuran Hendricks

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Lewis Gregory, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Liam Livingstone

