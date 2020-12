SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's ENG vs SA at Newlands, Cape Town: England have already pocketed the three-match series after winning the opening two matches. They 0verhauled the target of 180 with five wickets and four deliveries to spare in the series opener on November 27 to go 1-0. And then in the second T20I, chased down 147 with a delivery to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. They will hope to complete a clean sweep when they take the field for the third and last time in the series. For South Africa, this is a chance to end the series with a consolation win and take some confidence before the ODIs start.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between South Africa and England will take place at 9 PM (IST) – November 30, Tuesday.

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

SA vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Jos Buttler (vice-captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, George Linde, Ben Stokes, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

SA: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs ENG Full Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

