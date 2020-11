SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs SA at Newlands, Cape Town: South Africa and England will lock horns in the series opening first T20I in Newlands on Friday. They will play a total of three T20Is before the action shifts to three-match ODI series. The series will also mark the return of South Africa to the international following the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - MAR vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Malta 2020 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Marsa CC vs Overseas CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 1 PM IST November 27 Friday

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs England T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs ENG, South Africa vs England T20I, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SA vs ENG South Africa vs England T20I, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – South Africa vs England T20I 2020, Online Cricket Tips – South Africa vs England T20I, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – South Africa vs England 1st T20I Also Read - NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I Match at Eden Park, Auckland 12.30 PM IST November 27 Friday

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between South Africa and England will take place at 9 PM (IST) – November 27, Friday. Also Read - MOL vs ARS Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Molde vs Arsenal Football Matchday 4 at Aker Stadion 11.25 PM IST November 26 Thursday

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

SA vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (captain), Jos Buttler (vice-captain), Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

SA: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs ENG Full Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips New Zealand vs West Indies T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.