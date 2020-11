Dream11 Team Hints and Prediction

SA vs ENG T20I Series: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa vs England 2020, 2nd T20I Match at Paarl 6.00 PM IST November 29 Sunday:

South Africa will look to bounce back against England in the second T20I on Sunday at Boland Park, Paarl. Chasing 180 to win, Jonny Bairstow's 86 runs off 48 balls did the trick and England would hope he comes up with the goods again.

South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs England T20I

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between South Africa and England will take place at 5:30 PM (IST) – November 29, Friday.

Time: 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

SA vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada

Likely 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie Van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Full Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

