Dream11 Team South Africa vs England Prediction, England Tour of South Africa 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Test SA vs ENG: The England cricket team is currently touring South Africa and will play four Tests against their hosts for the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy. The four-match series is the part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship meaning a lot is at stake. The first Test starts at Centurion before the action moves to Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg. The two teams will then contest a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour will end on February 16.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and England will take place at 1:00 pM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

My Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root (C), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson, Jofra Archer

SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Pieter Malan

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Ollie Pope, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

