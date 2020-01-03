Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa vs England Prediction, England Tour of South Africa 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Test SA vs ENG: The England cricket team is currently touring South Africa and will play four Tests against their hosts for the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy. The four-match series is the part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship meaning a lot is at stake. The first Test was in Centurion which South Africa won to take 1-0 lead. The two teams will then contest a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour will end on February 16.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and England will take place at 1:30 PM (IST).

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Joe Root (captain), Vernon Philander (vice-captain), Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Pieter Malan, Dominic Sibley, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson

SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Keegan Petersen

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

