Bristol: Experienced South Africa batter Mignon du Preez on Friday marked her return to South Africa’s squad for the three-match T20I series against England from July 21-25. Mignon, who had retired from Tests and ODIs after the ODI World Cup earlier this year, hadn’t featured in T20Is against Ireland in June.Also Read - Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of SA's Entire Tour Of England; David Miller, Keshav Maharaj Named Stand-In Skippers

Now, after being named in South Africa squad for women’s T20 event at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Mignon and majority of 16-member squad, with the exception of Delmi Tucker, will play in the three-match T20Is against England in Chelmsford, Worcester and Derby as the final preparation for the mega event at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Also Read - Sune Luus To Lead South Africa Women In Test, Three-Match ODI Series vs England

“With key players not available, we remain very excited to compete in the Commonwealth Games. Having Mignon du Preez adds experience to the squad and allows for some strategic changes in the batting line-up. It once again allows the opportunity for players to showcase their skills, as post the Games we prepare for the home T20 World Cup, and the team has the capabilities to finish within the medals,” said Clinton du Preez, CSA Momentum Proteas Convenor of Selectors. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada Guide South Africa to 10-Run Win Over England

The squad will continue to be led by all-rounder, Sun Luus in the absence of the team captain, Dan van Niekerk, who was unsuccessful in her bid to recover in time for the England T20Is and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games from an ankle fracture sustained earlier this year.

“We could not have asked for a better opportunity to prepare for these Games, with the tour of Ireland and also against England. It has allowed for much rotation and opportunities to players. We would like to take that momentum into the Games and have the players in a positive space as we compete,” added du Preez.

Women’s cricket, through the T20 format, is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The men previously played a 50-overs format at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa won the gold medal, beating Australia in the final.

South Africa in Group B alongside New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. They will open their campaign on July 30 against New Zealand, followed by games against England on August 2 and Sri Lanka on August 4.

“Huge congratulations are in order for the 15 players selected to be a part of history in growing women’s cricket in South Africa and around the world as they embark on the first ever Women’s T20 Cricket tournament at next month’s Commonwealth Games.”

“The continuity in the group of players chosen not only displays the faith shown in the individual cricketers but is also indicative of the outstanding work invested by the coaching staff along with the selection panel in their planning for this momentous event on the cricketing calendar.”

“I have no doubt that the Proteas team, under the tutelage of coach Hilton Moreeng and captain, Sune Luus, will leave it all out on the field in an effort to make the entire South African population beam with pride while following their progression at the Games,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket (DoC).

South Africa T20I squad: Sune Luus (Captain), Chloe Tryon (Vice-Captain), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker and Laura Wolvaardt