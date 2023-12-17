Home

Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: ‘Completely Different To What We Expected’, Says KL Rahul After 8-Wicket Win

SA Vs IND, 1st ODI: ‘Completely Different To What We Expected’, Says KL Rahul After 8-Wicket Win

Shreyas Iyer (52), Sai Sudharsan (55 Not Out) and Arshdeep Singh (5/37) are the stars for India against South Africa in the 1st ODI.

Teammates congratulate Arshdeep Singh after he took one of his five wickets. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India captain KL Rahul admitted they were taken by surprise after the Men in Blue registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over South Africa on Sunday in Johannesburg. Thus India took a 1-0 series lead in the three-match series. According to the Indian captain, the visitors expected the strip at the Wanderers to be spin-friendly. Instead, it turned out to be helping the fast bowlers with Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan sharing nine wickets between them.

Trending Now

It was a good toss to lose for Rahul. Bowling first, Arshdeep struck twice in the second over dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen. Although Tony de Zorzi tried to put some resistance but surrendered in front of the left-arm Indian quick.

You may like to read

With their back already against the wall, Avesh showed Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram the exit door as the Proteas were reeling at 52/5 in the 11th over. The hosts were eventually out for 116 with Arshdeep finishing with a career-best of 5/37 – his maiden fifer in ODIs.

“Good to have a win under the belt. Completely different to what we expected. The plan was to get the spinners in the game,” Rahul said during the post-match presentation ceremony. “The boys did really well. The boys did well to stay disciplined.

“The ball kept moving around. There is a lot of cricket being played. You prioritize one format. For now, it is Tests and T20s. Everyone is performing and trying to do well for the country. Good chance for them to get a taste of international cricket,” added the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who didn’t take a wicket in ODIs before this match, thanked his captain and the team management for backing him. “Loving this moment. Thank God and the team management. It is a little different than normal grounds as I was running out of breath.

“Personally it feels good, I am enjoying my role. I would thank KL Rahul bhai as he said you have to come back and get that fifer. I guess it is about enjoying this moment. (On the upcoming matches) When we go there, then focus on what will work there,” he added.

Chasing 117, India didn’t had a good start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early. But debutant Sai Sudharsan (55 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (52) ensured there are no further hiccups with a 88-run partnership for the second wicket. The second game is on December 19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.