SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Yet To Decide On Third Pacer Alongside Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah In Centurion

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during India's training session ahead of 1st Test against South Africa. (File Image)

Centurion: The Indian team are yet to undecided among Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar as to who will partner Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in the first Test match against South Africa that begins on December 26 at SuperSport Park. In an ideal scenario, Mohammed Shami would have partnered Bumrah and Siraj. However, the veteran pacer has been ruled out of the Test series due to a heel injury.

Addressing the reporters on the eve of the first Test, India captain Rohit Sharma stated the management would have liked to see the wicket during the practice session on Monday. However, India had to cancel their training because of rain. “We would have wanted to take a look at the wicket today but unfortunately the rain came in.

“We will be having a team meeting in the evening and will decide the playing XI. Both Prasidh and Mukesh are different kinds of bowlers. Prasidh is tall and is a hit-the-deck type of bowler. Mukesh, on the other hand, has impressed me over the last six to eight months,” Rohit told reporters on Monday.

