SA vs IND, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Setback For South Africa, Captain Likely Top Miss Rest Of Day 1

Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring while trying to stop a boundary from Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the first Test in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma reacts after pulling a hamstring in Centurion. (Image: X)

New Delhi: South African captain Temba Bavuma may have to stay the rest of Day 1 of the first Test against India on Tuesday on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring while attempting to stop a drive from Virat Kohli. He was immediately taken out of the field, and remained out of the field till lunch. In Bavuma’s absence, Dean Elgar is leading the side in the middle.

The injury took place in the 20th over of the Indian innings which was bowled by Marco Jansen. The former India captain drove Jansen through extra cover while Bavuma ran behind the ball. While running, Bavuma pulled his hamstring and limped off the field.

With Cricket South Africa yet to update on Bavuma’s injury puts a question mark on his batting as well, as the hosts are expected to bat on Day 1 since India have already lost half of their side at the time of writing this piece.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. The toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield with the first two days of the game are under rain threat. India have handed a Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable due to back spasm.

For the hosts South Africa, middle-order batter David Bedingham and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger are making their Test debuts. India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa in 31 years.

SA vs IND Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

