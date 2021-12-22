New Delhi: Amid the Virat Kohli versus BCCI rift, ex-India selector Kirti Azad recalled how he had defended then-captain Sourav Ganguly when Greg Chappell was the coach. Azad reckoned Ganguly could’ve managed the episode in a better manner. The ex-India World Cup-winner also feels that the BCCI chief should have learnt from his own experience when dealing with the situation.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Team India Will Breathe a Sigh of Relief as Injured Anrich Nortje is Out, Reckons Ex-PAK Captain Salman Butt

Azad told News 18: “I remember I had defended him when Greg Chappell was coach and he was dropped as captain. He should have learnt from his own example and spoken to Virat much earlier. I am not saying Virat is a special case. Yes, he is a special batter and a special cricketer. He leads by example and leads by example.” Also Read - The Perfect Plan Over Perfect Dish: Netizens On Ravi Shastri-Harsha Bhogle Partnership For Virat Kohli's 71st International Century | India vs South Africa

Azad also recalled how Bishan Singh Bedi and Sunil Gavaskar were dethroned and felt at least Ganguly could have let Kohli know about the change in captaincy well in advance. Also Read - Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Ex-India Opener Aakash Chopra Reacts on Controversy Ahead of Boxing Day Test Between India-South Africa

He added: “I remember how Bishan Bedi was dethroned, how Sunil Gavaskar was dethroned. Venkataraghavan was in his flight and when he landed, he was replaced as captain. At least, Sourav should have realised through his own experience.”

Eyes would be on Kohli and he would be feeling the pressure of all the noise that is happening in and around him. He would look to get among the runs and help the side win.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is looking to win its maiden Test series against the Proteas after showcasing excellent performances against Australia and England in last 12 months.