Mohammed Siraj BREAKS Internet With Fiery Spell at Newlands, Cape Town

Mohammed Siraj destroyed the South African top order in the 2nd Test at the Newlands ground in Cape Town.

Mohammed Siraj (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Dean Elgar’s South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 3. Pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj completely blew away the Proteas top order and threw them on the backfoot early in the first session.

The hosts lost their first four wickets inside the first 10 overs itself and Mohammed Siraj picked three of those wickets. He dismissed Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, and Tony de Zorzi. The whole internet erupted following the magnificent early spell from the fast bowlers.

Siraj started trending on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter within a few minutes. Fans across the globe are appreciating Siraj for his lethal bowling. He also got support from the veteran bowler Jasprit Bumrah, from the other end, who also picked a wicket by dismissing Tristan Stubbs.

3 wickets for Siraj today. 🔥 Just a reminder that Rohit didn't give the new ball to Siraj on 19th Nov on a pitch which offers a lot to pacers initiallyhttps://t.co/JolT7qZG0W pic.twitter.com/bzeImIscIv — Rohit Sharma Selfless Academy (@SelflessRohit) January 3, 2024

5 for 1.

8 for 2.

11 for 3.

15 for 4. What a start for India, class from Siraj & Bumrah – Top notch planning 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zJFJ6wYRYA — Bhaskar Chavan (@Cric_Nerd08) January 3, 2024

Destructive beast performance from Siraj in the 2nd Test and yet people question him #SAvsIND #cricbuzz #WTC25 #2ndtest — serth diablo (@DiabloSerth) January 3, 2024

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss in his farewell Test match and elected to bat against India in the second and final Test of the series at Newlands Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

India have made two changes from the playing eleven they fielded in the first Test, where they lost by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion inside three days. Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaces veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while pacer Mukesh Kumar comes in for seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Jadeja had not played the first Test due to an upper back spasm and his return gives India more of batting depth, apart from left-arm spin bowling to complement the right-arm fast-bowling quarter. India needs to win the Cape Town Test to avoid a 2-0 series sweep.

Captain Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first as well if he had won the toss. “Looks a good pitch. We understand the challenge of batting first on that pitch, but nevertheless, there will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we’ll cash in on it.”

“Important to forget what’s happened in the past. We understand the importance of getting runs on the board, and getting 20 wickets. Didn’t happen in the first game but we’re upbeat about what we can achieve here.”

In Elgar’s last Test match, South Africa have handed a debut to batter Tristan Stubbs, as Temba Bavuma is ruled out due to a left hamstring injury. The hosts’ have also brought in pacer Lungi Ngidi, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in place of injured fast-bowler Gerald Coetzee and Keegan Petersen respectively.

Maharaj is also marking his 50th Test match appearance for South Africa. “Pitch looks interesting. We’re in a great position. Can’t win a two-match series if you don’t win the first – we’ve crossed that hurdle. Scoreboard starts on nought. We all know that. Starting well is going to be key against this Indian side,” said Elgar.

