SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Injury Scare For Suryakumar Yadav? Indian Captain Twists Ankle While Fielding

India rode on Suryakumar Yadav's fourth T20I century to power them to 201/7 in 20 overs.

Updated: December 14, 2023 11:15 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Suryakumar Yadav is being lifted by the Indian support staff.

Johannesburg: India captain Suryakumar Yadav twisted his ankle and left the ground immediately during their third and final T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers on Thursday. The incident took place in the third over of the South African innings, when Suryakumar while attempting to throw the ball back to the bowler, twisted his ankle. The Indian batter immediately left the field in pain and was seen lying just outside the boundary line. The Indian team physio is currently treating Suryakumar.

The Indian captain had to be lifted to the dugout the visuals of which went viral on social media. Suryakumar was also seen applying ice to his ankle. Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja is currently leading the side in the middle in the absence of Suryakumar.

Earlier, Suryakumar exploited a bone-dry surface to make a twinkling hundred as India made a competitive 201/7. Trailing 0-1 in the series, India perforce needed a win here, and they showed all that necessary intensity after South Africa asked them to bat first.

Suryakumar (100 off 56 balls), who made his fourth T20I century, and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41 balls) trusted the bounce on the Wanderers pitch to produce some sparkling shots around the ground, while adding 112 runs for an entertaining third-wicket alliance.

