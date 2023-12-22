SA Vs IND: Abhimanyu Easwaran Likely To Replace Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad For Test Series Against South Africa

Home

The Bengal batter is currently a part of the India A side that is touring South Africa. He has amassed over 6,000 runs in first-class cricket including 22 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 61 not out for India A in a pracice game against South Africa A. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Uncapped Bengal opener Abminanyu Easwaran is likely to be drafted into the senior India team for the two-match Test series against South Africa replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad, according to reports. Ruturaj, who suffered a finger injury during the second ODI against the Proteas, was ruled out on Friday. The first Test begins in Centurion on December 26.

The talented Bengal opener has been a regular in the India A side for quite some time now and even made it to the senior team a few times. But Easwaran never got a chance to represent the national side. He made his first-class debut for Bengal in 2013 and quickly impressed with his consistent performances, amassing over 6,000 runs in first-class cricket at an impressive average of 47.24.

Currently a part of the India A side that is touring South Africa, Easwaran smashed an unbeaten 61-run knock on Day 2 of the first practice game. However, when contacted, Easwaran declined to comment on the matter. “I can’t say you anything right now. It’s the team’s call,” he told this website.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is set to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the South Africa Test series. [Sports Tak] pic.twitter.com/DFWJ9WbSqS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2023

With Gaikwad not playing, Easwaran can dream of making his India debut provided he is included in the side. The two-match series is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25. The second Test begins in Cape Town on January 3.

Earlier, Men in Blue completed their white-ball tour of South Africa on a winning note. India managed to draw the T20I series 1-1 as one game was washed out. In the ODI series, India won 2-1. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit Sharma’s men will look to change their fortunes this time.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk) KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

