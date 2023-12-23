Home

SA vs IND: Abhimanyu Easwaran Replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad In Indian Test Squad; Confirms BCCI

Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed an unbeaten 61-run knock on Day 2 of the first practice game between India A and South Africa A.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored over 6000 runs in first-class cricket for Bengal.

New Delhi: Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday. Uncapped Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran replaced him in the Indian squad. The first Test begins on December 26 in Centurion. Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour,” BCCI statement said.

“He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement,” BCCI statement further added.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the #SAvIND Test series. The Selection Committee has added Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan & Rinku Singh to India A’s squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2023

Currently, the Bengal batter is a part of the India A side that is touring South Africa where he smashed an unbeaten 61-run knock on Day 2 of the first practice game. The talented Bengal opener has been a regular in the India A side for quite some time now and even made it to the senior team a few times. But Easwaran never got a chance to represent the national side.

He made his first-class debut for Bengal in 2013 and quickly impressed with his consistent performances, amassing over 6,000 runs in first-class cricket at an impressive average of 47.24. The two-match series is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25.

In addition, the BCCI also stated India A fast bowler Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the four-day match against South Africa A starting on Boxing Day owing to a hamstring injury. The selection committee has added Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh to India A’s squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad.

India’s Updated Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk) KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

