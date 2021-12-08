New Delhi: The BCCI announced on Wednesday the full 18-member India squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from 26th December 2021.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Becomes Team India's New White-Ball Captain, Virat Kohli Sacked From ODI Captaincy

The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. As announced earlier, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Rises to 2nd, Mayank Agarwal To 11th In Latest Process

Newlands will now host the third Test between the Proteas and India in January, with the New Year’s Test shifting to the Wanderers. The Wanderers was set to host the first Test of the three-match series from December 17, but the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron prompted rescheduling. Also Read - IND vs SA: Blow For Team India, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill Likely to Miss South Africa Tour Due to Injury | Report

The first Test will now take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 , followed by the second Test at the Wanderers (January 3-7) and the third at Newlands (January 11-15). The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and the third at Newlands. The four-match T20I series has been postponed.

CSA said that following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),the four-match T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.

Key players in Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar won’t be available for the tour as they are all nursing their respective injuries. Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Shami return to the Test squad after missing out the 2-match Test series against New Zealand.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.