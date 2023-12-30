By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SA vs IND: Big Setback For South Africa As Star Pacer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India
Cricket South Africa hasn’t named any replacement for Gerald Coetzee. They have alternate options in Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.
Cape Town: South Africa received a major setback after pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the second Test against India. The fast bowler is believed to have developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test in Centurion. The injury got worse while he was bowling on Day 3.
