SA vs IND: Big Setback For South Africa As Star Pacer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India

Cricket South Africa hasn’t named any replacement for Gerald Coetzee. They have alternate options in Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.

Gerald Coetzee didn't bowl many overs against India in the first Test. (Image: CSA)

Cape Town: South Africa received a major setback after pacer Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the second Test against India. The fast bowler is believed to have developed pelvic inflammation during the first Test in Centurion. The injury got worse while he was bowling on Day 3.

