SA vs IND: Dean Elgar To Retire From International Cricket After Test Series Against India

Dean Elgar on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming two-match test series against India.

Dean Elgar retirement

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming two-match test series against India.

“Elgar will fittingly end his international career with the two Test matches — the first to be played at his home ground in Centurion from 26–30 December and the second at the venue where he scored his first Test runs, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, from 03–07 January,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

India’s two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024. It is India’s second series of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after winning the two-Test series in West Indies in July by 1-0.

The 36-year-old also played eight ODIs, with his last appearance in white-ball cricket coming in 2018.

“Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have,” said Elgar.

“As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game,” he said.

“A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too,” he added.

Elgar also had a successful stint as South Africa’s Test captain, winning nine out of 19 matches, while losing seven and drawing four.

South Africa’s director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, said, “He is a real old-school cricketer that can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him.

“He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition. He was always there to take on the challenge, leading as captain when the country needed him most,” Nkwe added.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1, thus increasing the visitors’ search for a first-ever Test series win in the country.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk) KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

