By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SA vs Ind Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park Centurion
Dream11, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa, South Africa, India, SA vs IND, SA vs IND Dream11, SA vs IND Dream11 team, IND vs SA Dream11, IND vs SA Dream11 Team, India vs South Africa Fantasy team
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: The wait is finally over, today, India and South Africa lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The pitch would favour the batters and we could be in for a big first innings score. For India, seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah return.
Trending Now
SA vs IND (South Africa vs India), 1st Test – Match Information
You may like to read
Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test
Date: 26th December, 2023
Time: 01:30 PM IST
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
SA vs IND Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill
All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj
Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin
Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli
SA vs IND Squads
India (IND) Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
South Africa (SA) Squad: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.