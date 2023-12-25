Home

SA vs Ind Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park Centurion

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: The wait is finally over, today, India and South Africa lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match Test series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The pitch would favour the batters and we could be in for a big first innings score. For India, seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah return.

SA vs IND (South Africa vs India), 1st Test – Match Information

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test

Date: 26th December, 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

SA vs IND Squads

India (IND) Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa (SA) Squad: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.

