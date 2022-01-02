SA vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions South Africa vs India Test

South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs India 2nd Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SA vs IND at The Wanderers Stadium: The second game of the three-match Test series between South Africa and India will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. India lead the series by a 1-0 margin and will be looking to wrap things up in the second Test. We witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India batted first and posted 327 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from KL Rahul. He was well-supported by Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up six wickets. The Proteas were bundled out on 197, courtesy of a fifer from Mohammad Shami. With a handy lead of 130, India came out to bat but were knocked over on 174. The Proteas faltered in the chase as their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and they were cleaned up on 191, falling short by 113 runs. Temba Bavuma was their lone fighter in both the innings. The Indian pacers wreaked havoc to help their side get an early lead in the series. The second Test provides a great opportunity for Kohli's men to continue their dominance in away Tests. South Africa will be without the services of Quinton de Kock and that further complicates matters for them. They need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive. Here is the South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs IND Probable XIs, South Africa vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa vs India Test.

TOSS: South Africa vs India 2nd Test toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:00 PM IST – January 3.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj/Marco Jansen.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj.

SA vs IND Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.