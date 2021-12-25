SA vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions South Africa vs India Test

South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs India 1st Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SA vs IND at SuperSport Park: South Africa are all set to host India for a multi-format series, starting December 26, 2021. The tour kicks off with a Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The three-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, with the tour coming to an end on January 23, 2022. South Africa will start their World Test Championship cycle with a home series against India. Dean Elgar is all set to lead the Proteas in the Test series. Temba Bavuma has been named as the deputy to Elgar and the hosts have to be on their toes while facing India in the upcoming few weeks. South Africa have suffered a major blow ahead of the series, with Anrich Nortje ruled out due to a persistent hip injury. Much rests on Kagiso Rabada’s form going into the Test series. India, on the other hand, will be riding with confidence after whitewashing the Kiwis at home in a two-match Test series. But they will be aware of the Proteas challenge. Virat’s men have impressed everyone in the last 12 months, defeating Australia down under and then following it by leading England by a 2-1 margin in a Test series in England. The next challenge for them will be to tour South Africa and beat them in the rainbow nation. India have won only three Tests out of 20 in South Africa. But they are well-prepared this time and have the capacity to register their first Test series win on hostile territory. An exciting series awaits us. Here is the South Africa vs New Zealand Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, SA vs IND Probable XIs South Africa vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa vs India Test.Also Read - JAI vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 9:30 PM IST December 25 Saturday

TOSS: South Africa vs India 1st Test toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:00 PM IST – December 26. Also Read - PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST December 25 Saturday

Time: 1.30 PM IST. Also Read - PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 10 Between PAT vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 25 Saturday

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Duanne Olivier.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier.

SA vs IND Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.