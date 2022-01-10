SA vs IND Dream11 Team Predictions South Africa vs India Test

South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs India 3rd Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SA vs IND at Newlands, Cape Town: South Africa and India will lock horns in the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, starting January 11.The Proteas leveled the series 1-1 after claiming an emphatic win in Johannesburg. India had won the series opener in Centurion. Their regular skipper Virat Kohli will likely play the series decider, as stated by head coach Rahul Dravid earlier this week. Here is the South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA vs IND Probable XIs, South Africa vs India Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa vs India Test.

TOSS: South Africa vs India 3rd Test toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST – January 11.

Time: 2.00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah, Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

SA vs IND Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.