SA Vs IND: End Of Road For Ajinkya Rahane In Tests? KL Rahul Likely To Go As Back-up Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will travel to South Africa next month for an all-format series that will start with a three-match T20I series in Durban on December 10, and the final T20I will be played in Johannesburg on December 14.

Men in Blue will face the Proteas in a 3-match ODI series from December 17 to 19. After white-ball cricket, the game will shift to red-ball cricket, where India will host South Africa in a two-match test series. The test series will start on December 26.

The second test will be played in Cape Town from January 3 to 7. Along with the T20I series, the test series will also be important as the ICC World Test Championship is underway, and if India manages to win the series, it will strengthen their position in the points table.

KL Rahul is considered as one of the Wicket-Keeping options for the South Africa Test series. [TOI] pic.twitter.com/5hZn409vC2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 22, 2023

However, the BCCI is yet to announce the Indian squad, but according to a report, former India test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who played in the WTC final 2023 against Australia at the Oval, is unlikely to be picked, and wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul is all set to be the backup option as a wicketkeeper in the South Africa test series.

“The selection committee is very clear that it wants to groom players who will play together for a longer period of time. With Shreyas Iyer coming back into Test reckoning and Shubman Gill batting at No. 3, there is little scope for Rahane,” a source revealed to TOI. This shows that the selectors’ are eyeing a future vision, and they want to invest in youth so that they can build the Indian test for the future. Ajinkya Rahane’s recent performances are going against him, and that is the main reason why selectors are considering alternative options.

Indian wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul’s inclusion as a backup keeper will surely add versatility to the Indian test squad. In white-ball cricket, KL Rahul has successfully donned the gloves, is good behind the wickets, and can bat as well.

This suggests that the selectors want Rahul not only as a contender for a batting position but also as insurance for the wicket-keeping role, providing the team with added flexibility. Furthermore, the right-handed batter can bat in any order, giving the Indians an advantage. “KL Rahul too could be considered for the test matches as he could be a backup wicket-keeping option,” further revealed the source.

