SA vs IND: Great Signs For India; Shubman Gill Smashes Ton In Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of First Test

Indian opener Shubman Gill has smashed a century in the intra-squad match ahead of the two match test series against South Africa.

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is currently playing intra-squad matches in South Africa. Ahead of the first test match against the host side Gujarat Titans (GT), captain Shubman Gill has smashed a century, and this is a great sign for the Indian side ahead of the two-match test series.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a half-century. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also seen batting well during the practice match. The match is being played to see the preparations for the first test.

The good thing for India is that their fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, also bowled brilliantly in the intra-squad match.

Virat Kohli also looked in great form in the Indian intra-squad match.

It is a great sign for team India as there is a lot of grass on the pitch in Centurion, although rollers are running on it, and there are chances that it will be lightened until the match. Still, there will be a lot of help for the fast bowlers and a challenge for the batters.

Shubman Gill scored a hundred in the Intra Squad practice match. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/hGfF95kKuk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 21, 2023

India’s two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024. It is India’s second series of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after winning the two-Test series in West Indies in July by 1-0.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1, thus increasing the visitors’ search for a first-ever Test series win in the country.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

