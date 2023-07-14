Home

SA vs IND: India’s Tour Of South Africa Announced – Check Detailed Fixtures

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and then culminate with the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, involving two Tests.

the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa (2023–2024) on July 14. (Pic: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the schedule of India’s all-format tour of South Africa (2023–2024) on July 14. The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, and then culminate with the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, involving two Tests.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity,” Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said.

“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout,” Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said.

more to follow

