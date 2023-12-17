By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SA Vs IND: Ishan Kishan Withdraws From Test Series Against South Africa, KS Bharat Named Replacement
New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has withdrawn himself from the two-match Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. Andhra Pradesh’s KS Bharat has been named as his rereplacement
