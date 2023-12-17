Top Recommended Stories

  • SA Vs IND: Ishan Kishan Withdraws From Test Series Against South Africa, KS Bharat Named Replacement

Published: December 17, 2023 4:15 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Ishan Kishan has requested BCCI to relieve him from the Test squad. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has withdrawn himself from the two-match Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. Andhra Pradesh’s KS Bharat has been named as his rereplacement

