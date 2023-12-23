Home

Sports

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi Available For First Test Against India; Confirms South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad

SA Vs IND: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Nigidi Available For First Test Against India; Confirms South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad

Both veteran pacers, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, have taken 280 and 51 wickets, respectively, for South Africa in test cricket so far.

South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi have been suffering from heel injury and ankle injury, respectively. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: South Africa is hopeful that both fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be available for selection in the first test against India that gets underway in Pretoria on Tuesday, coach Shukri Conrad has confirmed. India’s two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024.

Trending Now

Kagiso Rabada has been struggling with a heel injury that he got a few days ago, and Lungi Ngidi has an injured ankle. But Conard has been optimistic about both pacers, and he said they are still part of the squad and are also available for the selection of the Boxing Day Test match on December 26.

You may like to read

“They are both here with us and that means they are available for selection as things stand,” Conrad told reporters on Saturday.

“We have not called anybody in as a replacement and hopefully come the morning of the match we have 15 fit players to select from,” coach Conrad said.

The South African coach also talked about the 23-year-old fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who had an impressive run during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Conard said that he is a baby in test cricket, but he is phenomenal every time he steps onto the field, irrespective of which format he is playing.

“He’s still a baby in Test cricket. He’s been phenomenal every time he’s stepped onto the field, whether it be with the white ball in his hand or the red one. This is just going to be another step,” Conrad said.

Coetzee took nine wickets in the two tests he has played so far, against West Indies earlier this year. “He brings aggression, he brings something that we’ve always prided ourselves on as South Africans, which is pace.” South African coach added.

“He brings all of those elements and hopefully through the experience he builds in the (T20) league’s and playing for South Africa with the white and red ball, in a couple of years’ time he can be leading our bowling attack,” Conard further said.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1. In reply to this Conrad says his side is desperate to uphold its record of never having lost to the tourist on home soil.

“If it was possible to make this even bigger, then the fact that India have never won here does that. We certainly want to hold on to that proud record and make sure that that doesn’t happen,” he said

“There are so many matchups that this series hinges on. It’s two Tests, so it’s a high pressured one. You go 1-0 down and you can’t win the series. You go 1-0 up, you can’t lose. It’s going to be like a heavyweight boxing bout,” Conard concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.