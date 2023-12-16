By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SA Vs IND: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of Tests, Deepak Chahar Withdraws From ODI Series
Bengal pacer Akash Deep has been named as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.
New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two-Test series against South Africa due to a heel injury while another fast bowler Deepak Chahar has withdrawn from the ODI series because of a family emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.
