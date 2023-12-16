Home

SA Vs IND: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out Of Tests, Deepak Chahar Withdraws From ODI Series

Bengal pacer Akash Deep has been named as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the two-Test series against South Africa due to a heel injury while another fast bowler Deepak Chahar has withdrawn from the ODI series because of a family emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

