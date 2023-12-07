Top Recommended Stories

  • SA Vs IND: No Umbrellas, Indian Cricketers Use Trolleys As Rain Shields In Durban – WATCH VIDEO

The Indian team will be playing two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa starting from December 10.

Updated: December 7, 2023 6:23 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Indian players take a picture in their flight to Durban. (Image: Instagram/Rinku Singh)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team was welcomed by rain in Durban as the players had to use their trolleys as shelters before jumping onto the bus. India arrived in the Rainbow Land on Thursday for an all-format tour that includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. In a video posted by the BCCI, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and others were seen carrying their trolleys on their heads to save themselves from rain.

