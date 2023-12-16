Home

Sports

SA Vs IND: Rahul Dravid And Co To Focus On Tests, Sitanshu Kotak To Head Coaching Duties In ODIs

India will play three ODIs against South Africa on December 17, 19 and 21.

Rahul Dravid and his support staff will be overseeing India's three-day practice match starting from December 20. (Image: X)

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff will not be involved in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting, according to reports. Instead, they will be overseeing India’s three-day match starting from December 20 in Pretoria. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, a feat they are eager to achieve this time.

Unlike other instances, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman hasn’t travelled to fill in fo Dravid. Based on reports, Sitanshu Kotak will oversee the KL Rahul-led ODI team with Ajay Ratra (fielding coach), and Rajib Dutta (bowling coach) assisting him.

