SA Vs IND: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During First Test In Centurion, Says Curator Brain Bloy

The first Test between India and South Africa begins on December 26 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

Centurion will play hosts to India and South Africa for the first Test. (Image: X

Centurion: Rain threat looms large ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa which starts on December 26 in Centurion, pitch curator Brain Bloy said on Saturday. According to Bloy, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the opening two days of the Test match with the temperature dropping to an extent.

“Temperature will be super low, like 20 degrees. The temperature is now 34 and it will drop to 20. I don’t know what conditions will be like, whether we will get play on Day 1. Hopefully, we will get some play and it will be cool on Day 3 and I don’t know how much turn will be available,” Bloy was quoted as saying to PTI.

According to Bloy, the spinners won’t get much purchase from the track, meaning bad news for the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He also stated that batting first would be a tough task if the pitch remains covered for a longer period.

“I can’t guarantee the forecast but if it remains under cover for the better part of the two days then that might be tricky to bat first, because it’s been covered for so long and hasn’t been rolled for so long, we don’t know how long we will have to get the field ready for play in current situation.

“So if it’s a Day-3, 10 am start, it doesn’t give us much time, because it’s in the morning and you start playing at 10 and really three hours of cool weather and early morning will be tricky. If its covered for two days, I would presume bowlers would benefit from it,” he added.

“Our goal is to stick to the characteristics, not do anything different or out of the ordinary. I want it to be typical hard wicket as per Centurion’s conditions. The wicket is quite green and we have got two more days and its hot, with a bit more rolling, it would lose a bit more colour, but I am happy that there is a thin even coverage of grass. Looks good,” Bloy said.

So what’s a typical Centurion track? “A typical Supersport Park wicket is slower on Day 1, little bit softer and as time goes by it gets a bit quicker and it gets variable. For me, fourth day afternoon finish would always be fantastic but that’s out of my control. We prepare the stage and players will have to come out and put the show,” Bloy replied.

