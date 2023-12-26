Home

Sports

REVEALED Why Cricket South Africa Using Hair Dryer On Centurion Pitch Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

REVEALED Why Cricket South Africa Using Hair Dryer On Centurion Pitch Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Prasidh Krishna set to make his Test debut. He has being handed his cap by the Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah.

SA vs Ind: REVEALED Why Cricket South Africa Using Hair Dryer On Centurion Pitch Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Centurion: Netizens started slamming the South Africa cricket board after the groundsmen was spotted with a hairdryer to dry out the damps on the pitch ahead of the first Test match against India at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The toss has already been delayed due to wet outfield as there was rain at the venue.

Trending Now

There are a few damp spots on the pitch that are being dried out using a hair dryer. Otherwise, it would be tough to dry out those damp spots at the venue.

You may like to read

That man on the pitch is using a hairdryer to cure a wet patch. Seemingly the predominant reason for the delay. #SAvIND @Sport24news pic.twitter.com/ydkNV4DVe1 — Heinz Schenk (@sportmal) December 26, 2023

Currently, both teams are in the ground and warming up for the Test match and the official inspection for the venue will be at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.45 PM IST.

Ravi Shastri and Shaun Pollock reckoned that the winning team should opt to bat first.

“Good covering of grass. Teams tend to bat first because it tends to start a bit slow. As the Test progresses, there might be a bit of up and down movement which could be tricky to handle. Batting will get difficult as the Test progresses. With the weather conditions, South Africa would be tempted to go without a spinner. With the sun out, the pitch tends to crack a bit more and get the spinners into play. Don’t expect the pitch to change too much across the Test. The best approach is bat first, guts it out in the first two session and be happy if you’re just 2 down at Lunch.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.