Home

Sports

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs – Report

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs – Report

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs - Report

Rohit Sharma hasn't played a T20I for India since 2022 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Amidst rumours of Rohit Sharma not leading the Indian T20I side during their tour of South Africa, an Indian Express report states that the Indian captain will be leading the national team against the Proteas in the shortest format. The report also states that KL Rahul will be leading in ODIs.

Trending Now

More to Follow…

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.