Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs – Report

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs – Report

SA Vs IND: Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is, KL Rahul Likely To Captain In ODIs - Report

Published: November 30, 2023 6:03 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa squad announcement, India vs South Africa team announcement, IND vs SA, IND vs SA Test squad, IND vs SA T20I Series, IND vs SA ODI squad, India vs South Africa Test squad, India vs South Africa ODI squad, India vs South Africa T20I squad, Will Rohit Sharma captain India in South Africa, India's tour of South Africa, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, India's T20I captain in South Africa, India's Test captain in South Africa, India's ODI captain in South Africa,
Rohit Sharma hasn't played a T20I for India since 2022 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Amidst rumours of Rohit Sharma not leading the Indian T20I side during their tour of South Africa, an Indian Express report states that the Indian captain will be leading the national team against the Proteas in the shortest format. The report also states that KL Rahul will be leading in ODIs.

Trending Now

More to Follow…

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.