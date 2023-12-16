Home

KL Rahul also stated that he will be doing wicket-keeping and batting in the middle order in this ODI series.

New Delhi: India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul has confirmed that Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Sanju Samson will bat in the middle order (5 or 6) during the India vs South Africa three-match ODI series which is going to start from December 17 to 21. Rahul confirmed the news during the pre-match conference; he also stated that he will be doing wicket-keeping and batting in the middle order in this ODI series.

Team India is currently in South Africa for the all-format tour, which kicked off with a drawn T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav-led young side levelled the 20-over format series by 1-1 against Aiden Markram-led side. Now the focus is shifted to the 50-over format, where KL Rahul will lead the side. The Indian side will play their first ODI match on Sunday in Johannesburg.

“KL Rahul confirms Sanju Samson will bat in the middle order — 5 or 6,” KL Rahul said during the pre-match conference.

KL Rahul said “I will be doing Wicket-keeping & batting in middle order in this ODI series – happy to take any role in the Test series which captain & management wants (talking about keeping role) – of course, even in T20, I want to play for my country,” Rahul said.

India’s regular ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour.

The ODI squad features promising youngsters such as Rinku Singh, Sai Sudarshan, Sanju Samson, and Rajat Patidar.

Squads:

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Akshar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

