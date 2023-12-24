Home

Sports

SA Vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Best Indian Playing XI For First Test Against South Africa – Check Deets

SA Vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Best Indian Playing XI For First Test Against South Africa – Check Deets

India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has already been ruled out of the Test series with a finger injury.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Shubman Gill to bat at No.3 against South Africa in Tests. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar picked up three pacers and two spinners in his playing XI for the first Test against South Africa which starts on December 26 in Centurion. There is a rain forecast on the opening two days of the first Test with the temperature dipping significantly. As a result, the pitch is likely to favour fast bowlers with little purchase for spinners.

Trending Now

Unlike in white-ball cricket, Gavaskar wants Shubman Gill to bat at No.4 while Virat Kohli coming after the fall of the second wicket. With opener Ruturaj Gaikwad already ruled out, the former India captain wants young Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with Rohit Sharma.

You may like to read

“My Playing XI is going to be very simple. The openers will be a (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill number three, number four (Virat) Kohli. Number five KL Rahul, number six Shreyas Iyer or five and six that can move here and there.

“After that, it will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. And then the three fast bowlers, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Kohli had to rush back home due to a family emergency but will be back in time for the first game. On the other hand, uncapped Bengal batter Abhimanyu Eashwaran has been named as a replacement for Gaikwad.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan withdrew from the Test series citing personal reasons. India have never won a Test series against South Africa in South Africa. The last time India toured South Africa was in 2021-22 where the visitors won the first match before losing the next two.

With the kind of team India have this time, a historic series win by the Indian boys is expected considering the way they have performed in the white-ball leg. India drew the T20I series 1-1 after the first game was washed out. In the ODI series, India won 2-1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.