  • SA Vs IND: Twitter Erupts After Sanju Samson Named In ODI Squad Against South Africa

The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa.

Published: November 30, 2023 8:36 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour

Sanju Samson

New Delhi: The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also named Sanju Samson in the ODI squad for the upcoming series against the Proteas side.

The 29-year-old Kerala cricketer made his ODI debut in July 2021 and has played 13 matches in this format, scoring 390 runs at an average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104.00.

Here are some of the reactions on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) after the inclusion of right-handed batter Sanju Samson in the ODI Squad.

Recently, on a podcast, Samson had opened up about being thought of as ‘unlucky’ as a cricketer after being left out of the national team on a few occasions.

“I’m not very interested in that. ‘Aiyyyo, paavam Sanju! The most unluckiest cricketer!’ When I hear that I think, ‘what kind of foolishness is that!’ How am I the unluckiest cricketer? Where I have reached right now, it’s more than where I thought I could,” said the Kerala cricketer in a podcast called I AM with Dhanya Varma.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

