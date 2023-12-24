Home

SA vs IND: Twitterati Goes Crazy After Virat Kohli Spotted At Nets Ahead Of First Test vs South Africa | WATCH

A video is going viral on the social media handle 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) of 35-year-old Kohli, where he was seen practising in the nets ahead of first test match on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli was spotted at the nets after he rejoined the Indian side. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: A positive development in the Indian camp as star batter Virat Kohli rejoined the side and has already started his training ahead of the first test match against South Africa at Centurion on December 26. The second and final game will be played in Capetown on January 3, 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that the 35-year-old Kohli had to leave South Africa due to some emergency, but Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have revealed that Kohli was on a pre-planned London trip and is back in South Africa.

A video is going viral on the social media handle ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) of 35-year-old Kohli, where he was seen practising in the nets ahead of the Boxing Day Test match on Tuesday. Here are some of the tweets going viral on the social site.

Virat Kohli in the practice session. – The King is gearing up for the 26th.pic.twitter.com/WS19Vm0KU7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2023

The veteran batter will be a crucial member of the Indian batting line-up, as Kohli was the leading run scorer during the last WTC cycle with 932 runs from 30 innings for his national side. Here are some of the more viral tweets of Kohli’s practice session.

Virat Kohli has scored 557 runs at an average of 55.70 in just seven test matches he has played in 2023. Kohli has also smashed with two centuries and fifty. His best score was 186.



Virat has an excellent record against the red ball in South Africa, with the 35-year-old having scored two of his 29 Test centuries against the Proteas away from home.

It is also one of only three countries where Kohli can boast an average greater than 50, with his healthy average of 51.35 only bettered in Australia and at home in India. In all, Virat has scored 719 runs in seven Tests in SA, which includes two centuries and three fifties.

The last time India travelled to South Africa, they fell to a 2-1 series defeat during the last WTC cycle.

