Home

Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Be Key Factor As India Seek Maiden Test Series Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli To Be Key Factor As India Seek Maiden Test Series Win In South Africa

India have been playing Tests in South Africa for the last 30 years but have never been able to win a series in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli boasts a good record with the bat in South Africa. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Proteas legend Jacques Kallis felt Virat Kohli will be the key factor for India against South Africa as the visitors seek their maiden Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation later this month. India will be playing two Test matches in South Africa at Centurion and Cape Town, with the first starting on Boxing Day.

Trending Now

The former Indian captain, who is currently on a break from international cricket, had a brilliant ODI World Cup at home. Although India lost the final to Australia, Kohli amassed 765 runs in 11 matches, the highest ever by any player in a single edition. He also surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar to 50 ODI centuries during the course of the tournament.

You may like to read

In South Africa, Kohli has a sensational record in the longest format of the game. In 14 innings, the right-hander accumulated 719 runs at an average of 51.36 including two hundreds and three fifties as well.

Kallis opined Kohli will be of great help to his teammates as far as experience is concerned. “He’s a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success. He’ll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect,” Kallis told Star Sports.

“I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. I think he will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series,” added the former all-rounder.

India have so far played 23 Test matches against South Africa in South Africa, winning just four out of them. The Proteas won 12 while the rest ended in a draw.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.