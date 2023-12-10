Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SA Vs IND: Will Durban Weather Play Dampener During South Africa Vs India 1st T20I?

SA Vs IND: Will Durban Weather Play Dampener During South Africa Vs India 1st T20I?

India will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests against South Africa.

Published: December 10, 2023 8:16 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Durban weather, Durban weather forecast, Durban rain, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa in Durban, India vs South Africa T20I series, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India weather, South Africa vs India weather forecast, South Africa vs India in Durban, South Africa vs India Durban weather, South Africa vs India T20I series,
The Indian team train at Kingsmead ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Rain is likely to play a spoilsport in Durban as India gear up to take on hosts South Africa in the first of three T20I at Kingsmead on Sunday. According to Accuweather app, morning thunderstorm is expected in certain parts of Durban with cloudy skies throughout the day. With the first game scheduled for a 4 PM South African time start, there are high chances of rain interruptions before and during the match.

Trending Now

Earlier, the Indian team were greeted with rain as they landed in Durban last week. Such was the unexpected rain that the Men in Blue had to use their trolleys as umbrellas till they hopped into the team bus at the airport.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.