SA Vs IND: Will Durban Weather Play Dampener During South Africa Vs India 1st T20I?

India will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests against South Africa.

The Indian team train at Kingsmead ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Rain is likely to play a spoilsport in Durban as India gear up to take on hosts South Africa in the first of three T20I at Kingsmead on Sunday. According to Accuweather app, morning thunderstorm is expected in certain parts of Durban with cloudy skies throughout the day. With the first game scheduled for a 4 PM South African time start, there are high chances of rain interruptions before and during the match.

Earlier, the Indian team were greeted with rain as they landed in Durban last week. Such was the unexpected rain that the Men in Blue had to use their trolleys as umbrellas till they hopped into the team bus at the airport.

