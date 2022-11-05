SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s South Africa vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 5:30 AM IST November 6 Sun

South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11, T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter)

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, South Africa and Netherlands will square off against each other at Adelaide Oval at 5:30 AM IST November 6 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA vs NED Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between South Africa and Netherlands will take place at 5 AM IST – November 6.

Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

SA vs NED My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Max O’ Dowd, Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeren, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede.

SA vs NED Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

SA vs NED Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

SA vs NED Squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen.

Netherlands Squad: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad.