SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: Captain, Vice-captain – South Africa vs Netherlands, Today’s Probable XIs at Sahara Park Willowmoore at 4.30 PM IST March 31 Friday
South Africa vs the Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands Tour of South Africa - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs NED, Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips - Netherlands Tour of South Africa.
SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: South Africa vs the Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands Tour of South Africa – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs NED, Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Netherlands Tour of South Africa. SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: Captain, Vice-captain – South Africa vs Netherlands, Today’s Probable XIs at Sahara Park Willowmoore at 4.30 PM IST March 31 Friday.
Also Read:
- South Africa vs Netherlands Highlights Scorecard: NED Beat SA By 13 Runs, India Qualify For Semis
- SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 5:30 AM IST November 6 Sun
- South African Pacer Lungi Ngidi Tests Covid-Positive Ahead of Netherlands Series
TOSS: The Netherlands Tour of South Africa toss between South Africa and the Netherlands will take place at 4 PM IST – on March 31.
You may like to read
Time: 4:30 PM IST.
Venue: Sahara Park Willowmoore.
SA vs NED Dream11 Team
Keeper – Quinton de Kock (c)
Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Max O’Dowd, Rassie Van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks
All-rounders – Rassie van der Merwe, Colin Ackerman, Aiden Markram (vc), Marco Jansen
Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.
SA vs NED Probable Playing XIs
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.