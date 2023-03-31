Home

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: Captain, Vice-captain – South Africa vs Netherlands, Today's Probable XIs at Sahara Park Willowmoore at 4.30 PM IST March 31 Friday

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: Captain, Vice-captain – South Africa vs Netherlands, Today’s Probable XIs at Sahara Park Willowmoore at 4.30 PM IST March 31 Friday

South Africa vs the Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands Tour of South Africa - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs NED, Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips - Netherlands Tour of South Africa.

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: South Africa vs the Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands Tour of South Africa – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SA vs NED, Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands, Online Cricket Tips South Africa vs Netherlands Netherlands Tour of South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – Netherlands Tour of South Africa. SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Netherlands Tour of South Africa: Captain, Vice-captain – South Africa vs Netherlands, Today’s Probable XIs at Sahara Park Willowmoore at 4.30 PM IST March 31 Friday.

TOSS: The Netherlands Tour of South Africa toss between South Africa and the Netherlands will take place at 4 PM IST – on March 31.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sahara Park Willowmoore.

SA vs NED Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock (c)

Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Max O’Dowd, Rassie Van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders – Rassie van der Merwe, Colin Ackerman, Aiden Markram (vc), Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs NED Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Musa Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

