SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SA vs PAK at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: In another high-voltage battle, South Africa will take on Pakistan at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday. The high-intensity SA vs PAK 2nd ODI match begin at 1:30 PM IST – April 4. After winning the first match on the final ball, Pakistan will look to seal the series against the hosts on Sunday. The sub-continent side have proved why are they are a very difficult opponent to beat in the limited-overs format. In the first ODI, captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq played crucial knocks for the visitors. On the other hand, South Africa did give a good account of themselves in the first game, with pacer Anrich Nortje picking up four wickets in the middle overs. But there's still some room for improvement and a lot is riding on the shoulders of experienced Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma in the top-order.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 1 PM IST – April 4, Sunday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (VC), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Rassie van der-Dussen, David Miller

All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

