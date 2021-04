SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SA vs PAK at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as 1st ODI between South Africa and Pakistan is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st ODI match between SA vs PAK will begin at 1.30 PM IST – April 2, Friday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy. South Africa will enter the match as favourites in their home conditions. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI – SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips, SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs, SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 1:00 PM IST, April 2, Friday

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters – Imam-ul-Haque, Babar Azam (VC), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders – Shadab Khan, JJ Smuts (C)

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haque, Asif Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa vs Pakistan Squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jeneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ross ben der Dusain, JJ Smuts, Andile Fehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Vian Mulder, Lizad Williams, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Henrich Klassen, Kayle Verrayne , Buren Hendrix, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Nagidi, Enrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabrez Shamsi, Jr. Dala, Lutho Sipamala, Daryan Dapavillan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafiq, Hyder Ali, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi.

