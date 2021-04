Dream11 Team Prediction

SA vs PAK, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Today’s Probable XIs For T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion 6 PM IST April 16 Friday: Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday

While Pakistan looks to seal the five-match T20I series on Friday, the hosts would look to bounce back and level the series. The tourists gunned down a mammoth 204 in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Fans can once again expect a run-fest as both sides have big hitters. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Informs Umpire About Wastage of Time During RR vs DC to Avoid Over Rate Fine During IPL 2021

Here are the SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team players list, and SA vs PAK Dream11 top picks. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Misses Easy Runout of Jaydev Unadkat as Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Game | WATCH VIDEO

TOSS: The 4th T20I match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 5:30 PM IST – April 16, Friday.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Fakhar Zaman, Janneman Malan (vc), George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Lizaad Williams, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C/wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips South Africa vs Pakistan T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.