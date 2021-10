SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SA vs PAK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: South Africa will lock horns with Pakistan in an ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. South Africa have won their previous match against Afghanistan with a handsome margin of 41 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan have defeated West Indies in their previous warm-up encounter by 7 wickets. Both the teams would be hoping for a win ahead of the Super 12 stage. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, SA vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SA vs PAK Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – South Africa vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup Warm-Up.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Rassie van der Dussen, Imad Wasim, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Hasan Ali, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje.

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

SA vs PAK Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Reeza Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali.