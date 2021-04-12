Dream11 Team Prediction

SA vs PAK, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 6 PM IST April 12 Monday:

After a four-wicket loss in the T20I opener, South Africa would be desperate to win against Pakistan when the two sides meet on Monday in the second T20I. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan was the key as he helped his side gun down a record chase.

Here are the SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team players list and SA vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 5:30 PM IST – April 12, Monday.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Haider Ali, Janneman Malan (vc), George Linde, Faheem Ashraf, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

