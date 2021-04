Dream11 Team Prediction

SA vs PAK, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at The SuperSport Park, Centurion 1:30 PM IST April 7 Wednesday:

After a couple of mouthwatering clashes, the third and the final ODI – which happens to be a decider – is expected to be on the same lines. The decider takes place on Wednesday at the Centurion.

Eyes would be on Fakhar Zaman after his 193 in the second ODI.

Here are the SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team players list and SA vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 1 PM IST – April 7, Wednesday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen

Batsmen: B Azam, R van der Dussen, A Markram, F Zaman

All-rounder: A Phehlukwayo, F Ashraf

Bowlers: T Shamsi, J Dala, S Afridi and H Rauf

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

