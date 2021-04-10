SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SA vs PAK at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg: After the conclusion of closely-fought ODI series, it's time to turn out attention towards the shorter format of the game. In another high-voltage battle, South Africa will take on Pakistan at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday. The high-intensity SA vs PAK 1st T20I match begin at 6 PM IST – April 10. Pakistan head into the series on the back of a stunning ODI series win, with Babar Azam starring with the bat. Their bowling unit also fared well as the visitors reinstated their credentials in the white-ball format. South Africa, despite the injury concerns, have a decent depth to counter the tourists. Led by Heinrich Klaasen, the Proteas will want to prove a point or two at the expense of Pakistan as the build-up to the T20 World Cup continues. Here are the SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team players list and SA vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 5:30 PM IST – April 10, Saturday.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Fakhar Zaman (C), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Babar Azam, Janneman Malan

All-rounders – George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

