SA vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SA vs PAK at SuperSport Park, Centurion: In another high-voltage battle of the T20I series, South Africa will take on Pakistan at the SuperSport Park, Centurion Wednesday. The SA vs PAK 3rd T20I match begin at 6 PM IST – April 14. It's even-stevens at the moment as the hosts – South Africa stormed back to level the series with a six-wicket win over Pakistan on Monday. George Linde set up the Proteas with the ball, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen finished the job with the bat. South Africa will be eager to maintain their winning momentum on Wednesday. Meanwhile, for Pakistan, there's a lot of room for improvement in both departments. While captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored some runs in previous games, their bowling attack needs to come up with the goods in the upcoming T20I. All eyes will be on Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who have been in fine form this series. Here are the SA vs PAK Dream11 prediction, SA vs PAK Dream11 team players list and SA vs PAK Dream11 top picks.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between South Africa vs Pakistan will take place at 5:30 PM IST – April 14, Wednesday.

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

SA vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Hasan Ali, Janneman Malan

All-rounders – George Linde, Mohammad Nawaz, Lizaad Williams

Bowlers – Tabriaz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, And Shaheen Afridi

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C/wk), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

