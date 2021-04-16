South Africa and Pakistan will face each other in the 4th T20I at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on 16th April. Pakistan is currently leading the four-match series by 2-1 and the hosts will need to win the final T20I to level the series. South Africa had lost the ODI series against Pakistan by a margin of 2-1 and they won’t like to go down in the T20I series. Also Read - IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Pakistan had won the first match of the T20I series by four wickets whereas South Africa had bounced back to win the second by six wickets. The tourists then came up with a scintillating performance as they thrashed the hosts by nine wickets in the third game and chased down 204 runs with two overs to spare. Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam was at his absolute best as he scored a sublime knock of 122 from 59 balls. The flamboyant batsman had brought his hundred off just 49 balls and took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners as he scored 15 fours and four sixes in his magnum opus knock. Also Read - Pakistan Temporarily Shuts Down All Social Media Sites Including Facebook, Twitter

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will take place on Wednesday, April 14.

What are the timings of the South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will start at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match being played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which TV channel will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney Hotstar app.

What are the predicted XIs for South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I match?

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (C/wk), Pite Van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK SQUADS

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood.

SA vs PAK Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (C), Aiden Markram (VC), Janneman Malan, Mohammad Hafeez, George Linde, Faheem Ashraf, Lizaad Williams, Sisanda Magala, Hasan Ali.